‘The Crown’ plans for Queen’s death, ‘We have our Operation London Bridge’

Netflix is all set to mark the beginning of the end of one of its most-acclaimed series The Crown.

In just a few weeks, the production for the royal show’s sixth and final season is set to begin and producers have revealed their biggest plan.

While the show’s fifth season is set to come later this year, the makers behind the multi-million-pound series have shared the 'plan' on how they should proceed with the show in case of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The show-makers have their own ‘Operation London Bridge,’ known by its code phrase London Bridge is Down, is the plan for what will happen in the U.K. immediately after the death of the Queen.

The plan also includes the announcement of her death, the period of official mourning, and the details of her state funeral.

“We have our own version of Operation London Bridge,” a series insider told The New York Post. “This is particularly pertinent for if we are filming.

The Crown’s season five is set to be released in November this year. Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville will portray Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, respectively, while Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip.

The next season is expected to further explore the strained relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana (now portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, respectively).