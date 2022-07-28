 
Madonna stops 'misogynistic men' from making her 'extraordinary' biopic

Madonna recently weighed in on her upcoming biopic, titled Little Sparrow.

The project, which has been in the works for several years, is expected to show Julia Garner portray Madonna’s character.

During her conversation with Variety, the Material Girl hitmaker said that she decided to make her own film to stop Hollywood executives pursue the project.

"I've had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a pre-emptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me," she told the publication.

"Mostly misogynistic men. So, I put my foot in the door and said, 'No one's going to tell my story, but me.'"

"I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I've been whittling away at it, but it's like hacking off my limbs," the 63-year-old added.

