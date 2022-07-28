 
Thursday Jul 28 2022
Tehran landslide caused by heavy rains kill at least six

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Rescuers work following the flood in Imamzadeh Davoud village in the north of Tehran, Iran July 28, 2022.—  Iranian Red Crescent Society/WANA/Handout via Reuters
  • Head of Tehran’s emergency centre Yahya Saleh Tabari urged people to avoid mountainous areas, riversides in capital.
  • At least nine people were injured in the mudslides triggered by flash floods that drenched the foothills of the Alborz mountains.
  • Tehran’s governor Mohsen Mansouri said residents had largely failed to heed warnings of heavy rains and possible floods.

A landslide caused by heavy rains on Thursday killed at least six people in Tehran, Iranian state media reported, and as many as 14 people were reported still missing.

Officials warned that heavier rains were expected later Thursday.

Yahya Saleh Tabari, head of Tehran’s emergency centre, urged people to avoid mountainous areas and riversides in the capital.

At least nine people were injured in the mudslides triggered by flash floods that drenched the foothills of the Alborz mountains in the early hours of Thursday, damaging the Imamzadeh Davood shrine in northwestern Tehran.

The shrine, which dates back to the Safavid period (1501-1736), lies close to the Tochal ski resort and is a popular trekking route in the summer.

Tehran’s governor Mohsen Mansouri said residents had largely failed to heed warnings of heavy rains and possible floods.

He said several other areas of Greater Tehran were also hit by floods, including Pardis, Shemiranat and Damavand.

The head of Iran's Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand, told state TV that 18 of the country's 31 provinces had been hit by floods.

On Saturday, flash floods in Iran’s southern Fars killed 22 people.

