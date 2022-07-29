 
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Han Seung Yeon to co-star with Lee Ji Hoon in upcoming rom-com

Han Seung Yeon, a famous member of Kara, will be cast alongside Lee Ji Hoon in the upcoming remake of the French film How to Fall in Love With the Worst Neighbor: Untact Love, announced YG Entertainment.

"Han Seung has confirmed her appearance in the Korean remake as her first film," shared by Han Seung's agency on July 28.

The romantic comedy How to Fall in Love With the Worst Neighbor: Untact Love is a Korean remake of the 2015 French movie of the same name. 

The plot revolves around the two neighbours, separated by just one wall, who don't know each other's names or faces yet argue on small things.

Han Seung Yeon will be seen playing Hong Na Ri, a figurine artist living her everyday life, until Do Bin, a failed singer who has experienced a lot of misfortunes, enters her neighbourhood.

The Korean remake is directed by 2016's The Hunt director Lee Woo Chul, and the filming will begin in August. The film will premier the following year.

