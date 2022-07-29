 
world
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
AFP

Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India

By
AFP

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Three Soviet-era MiG-21 aircrafts flying in an air arms show. — AFP
Three Soviet-era MiG-21 aircrafts flying in an air arms show. — AFP

  • Fighter-jet crashed during training sortie, Indian air force says.
  • Says investigation was ordered to determine cause of crash.
  • Crash heightens safety concerns after string of incidents involving aircraft.

NEW DELHI: Two pilots have been killed in India after a Soviet-era fighter jet crashed during a training sortie, the Indian air force said, heightening safety concerns after a string of incidents involving the aircraft.

The MiG-21 came down on Thursday night in the desert of western Rajasthan state near the city of Barmer, the defence ministry said.

The crash was the sixth MiG-21 aircraft to have gone down since January last year, with five pilots killed.

Related items

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said the training aircraft "met with an accident" and said an investigation was ordered to determine the cause of the crash.

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families," the air force tweeted.

Local media footage showed flaming wreckage spread over a large area.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of the two pilots in the crash.

"Their service to the nation will never be forgotten," Singh said on Twitter.

MiG-21 jets first entered Indian service in the 1960s and for decades served as the backbone of the country's air force.

Numerous crashes in the past few decades, however, have led to the planes being dubbed "flying coffins" because of their poor safety record.

India is investing billions of dollars in modernising its air force, an initiative motivated by its decades-old rivalry with Pakistan and increased tensions with China.

Its military has bought dozens of French Rafale fighter jets, with deliveries starting in 2020.

More From World:

TikTok becomes fastest-growing news source

TikTok becomes fastest-growing news source

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu
Four women tortured to death after being accused of witchcraft

Four women tortured to death after being accused of witchcraft
Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large

Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large
Canadian phase of Khalistan Referendum to start September 18

Canadian phase of Khalistan Referendum to start September 18
Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden

Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden
Ukraine bombs Russian forces in the south, missiles hit near Kyiv

Ukraine bombs Russian forces in the south, missiles hit near Kyiv
Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says

Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says
Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax

Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax
Man arrested for marrying five women, blackmailing them

Man arrested for marrying five women, blackmailing them
Man kills wife’s boyfriend then shoots himself over divorce talks

Man kills wife’s boyfriend then shoots himself over divorce talks
Biden, Xi hold talks on Taiwan, trade dispute

Biden, Xi hold talks on Taiwan, trade dispute

Latest

view all