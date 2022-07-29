WATCH: Man goes on holiday with wife's meme-face pillow

Raymond Tan Fortunado with his pillow. — Facebook

The story of a man who travelled with a pillow that had the meme-face of his wife is going viral

A Filipino man, Raymond Tan Fortunado, went on a holiday and took to social media to post pictures with the pillow.

The couple had decided to go on vacation together but his wife, Joanna who is a freelance model, had to cancel last minute.

However, since Raymond really wanted to be with his wife on the trip, he took a pillow with her face on it with him.

He published a video of the pillow when he began the trip.

“You made me cry there. My sadness is gone. Thank you for following me. I love you mamu,” read the caption.



Raymon took pictures with the pillow in all his tourist activities like kayaking, shopping, and diving.

He even got the pillow checked for COVID-19 at the airport.