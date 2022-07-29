 
world
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Man goes on holiday with wife's meme-face pillow

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Raymond Tan Fortunado with his pillow. — Facebook
Raymond Tan Fortunado with his pillow. — Facebook

The story of a man who travelled with a pillow that had the meme-face of his wife is going viral

A Filipino man, Raymond Tan Fortunado, went on a holiday and took to social media to post pictures with the pillow. 

The couple had decided to go on vacation together but his wife, Joanna who is a freelance model, had to cancel last minute. 

However, since Raymond really wanted to be with his wife on the trip, he took a pillow with her face on it with him. 

He published a video of the pillow when he began the trip.

“You made me cry there. My sadness is gone. Thank you for following me. I love you mamu,” read the caption.

Raymon took pictures with the pillow in all his tourist activities like kayaking, shopping, and diving.

He even got the pillow checked for COVID-19 at the airport.

More From World:

TikTok becomes fastest-growing news source

TikTok becomes fastest-growing news source

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu
Four women tortured to death after being accused of witchcraft

Four women tortured to death after being accused of witchcraft
Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India

Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India
Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large

Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large
Canadian phase of Khalistan Referendum to start September 18

Canadian phase of Khalistan Referendum to start September 18
Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden

Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden
Ukraine bombs Russian forces in the south, missiles hit near Kyiv

Ukraine bombs Russian forces in the south, missiles hit near Kyiv
Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says

Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says
Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax

Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax
Man arrested for marrying five women, blackmailing them

Man arrested for marrying five women, blackmailing them
Man kills wife’s boyfriend then shoots himself over divorce talks

Man kills wife’s boyfriend then shoots himself over divorce talks

Latest

view all