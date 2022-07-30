 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp says he will rest after concerts

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Johnny Depp says he will rest after concerts

Johnny Depp on Thursday thanked his fans for attending his concerts.

Taking to Instagram, he said he and Jeff Beck would rest and will be back soon.

"What a ride.We are thankful to everyone who came out to see us play. Our deepest gratitude to our phenomenal band and out brilliant beloved crew. For now we rest but we will be back," said the actor while sharing video clip on Instagram.

Fresh off his highly publicized, controversial defamation suit, actor Johnny Depp released an album with English rocker Jeff Beck on July 15.

The 13-track record entitled "18" is largely comprised of covers, with music from artists including the Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye and the Velvet Underground.

The duo met in 2016, bonding "over cars and guitars" before Beck, 77, said he began to appreciate "Depp's serious songwriting skills and ear for music."

More From Entertainment:

Shakira's spokesperson slams Spanish Tax Office

Shakira's spokesperson slams Spanish Tax Office

Amy Grant discharged from hospital after accident

Amy Grant discharged from hospital after accident

'Prince Harry and Meghan have devised plan to overshadow William and Kate's US visit'

'Prince Harry and Meghan have devised plan to overshadow William and Kate's US visit'
Anti-monarchy group reacts to court decision on Prince Philip's will

Anti-monarchy group reacts to court decision on Prince Philip's will

Prince Philip's will to remain private

Prince Philip's will to remain private

Audrina Patridge reveals the ‘reason’ of her break-up with Chris Pine in new memoir

Audrina Patridge reveals the ‘reason’ of her break-up with Chris Pine in new memoir
Ariana Grande claps back TikTok user over ‘mean’ comment: Photo

Ariana Grande claps back TikTok user over ‘mean’ comment: Photo
Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter hits back at JoJo Siwa: ‘Grow up’

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter hits back at JoJo Siwa: ‘Grow up’
‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit’: Candace Cameron Bure shares cryptic post

‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit’: Candace Cameron Bure shares cryptic post
Prince Harry called out for omitting Prince Charles from UN speech

Prince Harry called out for omitting Prince Charles from UN speech
Here’s why Prince Charles didn’t quit royal life to live in Italy: Details

Here’s why Prince Charles didn’t quit royal life to live in Italy: Details
Katie Price shows off her engagement ring amid split reports

Katie Price shows off her engagement ring amid split reports

Latest

view all