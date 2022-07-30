 
Saturday Jul 30 2022
Meghan Markle to stand against royals in Netflix 'cynical' PR master campaign

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Meghan Markle to stand against royals in Netflix cynical PR master campaign
Meghan Markle to stand against royals in Netflix 'cynical' PR master campaign

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'at-home' style documentary, are rumoured to be released with Netflix series The Crown.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, royal expert Richard Eden recalled the streaming giant's PR campaign at the time of the Crown season 4, where the bosses also released a documentary on Princess Diana alongside, to pack a powerful punch.

Mr Eden said: "Netflix [are] apparently planning to coincide the docu-series with the next series of The Crown."

He added: "Well, they did that last time, very cynically.

"What they did was they broadcast The Crown at the same time as Diana, In Her Own Words, which was a really powerful programme."

The 2017 documentary about the Princess of Wales discussed "recordings that Diana had made, never dreaming they'd ever be made public but they were", adding that they "kind of, had her voice, very spookily, over images of her".

He continued: "Netflix promoted the two at the same time.

"They used this version of her marriage breakdown, as a basis for The Crown script."

The campaign led to Charles looked as "a dreadful man", thereby causing "damage" to the monarchy.

He added: "We're going to see that again, we're going to see the image of the rival royals with Harry and Meghan in their docu-series at the same time as negative portrayals of the Royal Family in The Crown."

