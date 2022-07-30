 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
Meghan Markle friend Omid Scobie set to counter Tom Bower claims?

Meghan Markle friend Omid Scobie set to counter Tom Bower claims?
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Omid Scobie has disclosed that he was working on a brand new book, leaving the royal fans speculating he would counter Tom Bower claims.

The royal expert took to Twitter and revealed “I can finally share that I'm working on a BRAND NEW BOOK!!”

Omid Scobie’s new untitled book is set to release in 2023.

Scobie co-wrote biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry titled Finding Freedom in 2020.

According to Dey Street, the partner of Scobie for his new book, the royal author will focus ‘on a new chapter of the royal story and feature unique insight, deep access, and exclusive revelations.’

Albert Lee at United Talent Agency brokered the deal on behalf of Scobie.

Meghan and Harry’s fans are speculating the royal expert will counter Tom Bower’s Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors claims.

