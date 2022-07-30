Prince William, Harry will never end their royal family feud, doubts royal expert

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry are not expected to end their royal family feud anytime soon.



Royal expert Andrew Morton believes the royal brothers will go their separate way instead of ending their family feud.

He told The Daily Beast on reconciliation between William and Harry, “I very much doubt they will be reconciled. There is a lot of wishful thinking about this.”

He compared Prince William and Harry with Queen Elizabeth’s father George VI and his elder brother Edward III.

“George VI adored his brother, like Harry adored William, they were inseparable, but then he abdicated, moved abroad and the relationship was never the same again. William and Harry are in a similar situation."

The royal historian, who wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, further said ‘They will go their separate ways, and the longer Harry and Meghan stay in America, the more comfortable they will be there.”