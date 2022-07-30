 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Harry will never end their royal family feud, doubts royal expert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Prince William, Harry will never end their royal family feud, doubts royal expert
Prince William, Harry will never end their royal family feud, doubts royal expert

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry are not expected to end their royal family feud anytime soon.

Royal expert Andrew Morton believes the royal brothers will go their separate way instead of ending their family feud.

He told The Daily Beast on reconciliation between William and Harry, “I very much doubt they will be reconciled. There is a lot of wishful thinking about this.”

He compared Prince William and Harry with Queen Elizabeth’s father George VI and his elder brother Edward III.

“George VI adored his brother, like Harry adored William, they were inseparable, but then he abdicated, moved abroad and the relationship was never the same again. William and Harry are in a similar situation."

The royal historian, who wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, further said ‘They will go their separate ways, and the longer Harry and Meghan stay in America, the more comfortable they will be there.”

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna focused on baby and life with A$AP Rocky, not ready for album: Source

Rihanna focused on baby and life with A$AP Rocky, not ready for album: Source

Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first US, Canada tour

Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first US, Canada tour
Meghan Markle’s reaction to explosive tell-all unearthed: ‘Gutted!’

Meghan Markle’s reaction to explosive tell-all unearthed: ‘Gutted!’
Prince William makes shocking revelation of ‘manipulative’ Diana chat laid bare

Prince William makes shocking revelation of ‘manipulative’ Diana chat laid bare
Johnny Depp returns to ocean in cinematic trailer of ‘Sea of Dawn’ video game

Johnny Depp returns to ocean in cinematic trailer of ‘Sea of Dawn’ video game
'Squid Game' Park Hae Soo makes major career shift amid season 2 frenzy

'Squid Game' Park Hae Soo makes major career shift amid season 2 frenzy
Will Smith apology to Chris Rock dubbed ‘staged’: ‘Not the goodness of his heart’

Will Smith apology to Chris Rock dubbed ‘staged’: ‘Not the goodness of his heart’

Latest

view all