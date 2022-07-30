'Partner Track' official trailer releases on Netflix: Deets Inside

Partner Track's official trailer was released on Netflix this Friday.

The new series will be 10 x 60-minute episodes dropping on Netflix on August 26, 2022.

Arden Cho plays Ingrid Yun in the new series, a first-generation Chinese American who hopes to become the first minority person to hold the position of partner at her prestigious legal firm.

The pressure that comes with juggling work at a competitive legal firm and attempting to navigate the exclusive dating environment is brought to the fore in the new series, which is based on Helen Wan's 2013 novel The Partner Track Because you can in fact accomplish both.



Partner Track is a workplace drama with a love triangle and a badass shaking up the traditional ways of sexist and racist law practice.

Cast:



Arden Cho

Bradley Gibson

Alexandra Turshen

Dominic Sherwood

Rob Heaps

Nolan Gerard Funk

Matthew Rauch





Trailer:



