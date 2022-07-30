Climae change: Some scientists are considering dimming Sun

The sun is seen rising over skyscrapers in the City of London financial district in London, Britain.—Reuters

Placing reflective particles into Earth's atmosphere could help.

Risks of dimming Sun are high.

Researcher on risks of climate “geoengineering" believes this plan can work only if emissions are cut down.

In efforts to fight climate change, a few years ago some scientists proposed the absurd idea of "dimming the Sun" by placing reflective particles into the Earth's atmosphere. The particles would reflect solar light.

While the idea was not given much attention then, now with desperate attempts to at least slow climate change down, the concept might be back on the table.

A Reuters report discussed the idea. A researcher on the risks of climate “geoengineering", Emmi Yonekura believes even this plan can work only if emissions are cut down.



The risks of dimming the Sun are high. It can cause unpredictable changes.

One of the biggest concerns regarding climate change is the shift in rainfall patterns which could lead to global hunger.