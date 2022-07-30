Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan shares after-effect of wearing regency gown: Photo

 
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan shares after-effect of wearing regency gown

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan recently revealed about the side effect that came with wearing the regency gown on the Netflix period drama set.

On Friday, Nicola, who rose to fame with the character Penelope Featherington in the hit series, turned to Instagram story and shared a photo of her with a reddish mark on her neck.

“And so…the Bridgertan* returns,” she wrote and added, “Sunburn you get while wearing a regency dress.”

Earlier, the actress posted a video teaser of Season 3 on her social media handle and captioned it, “Get ready for the (carriage) ride of your lives, filming for #Bridgerton Season Three has officially begun”.

According to E! News, Nicola explained that season three is “gonna be a lot different from previous ones”.

Elaborating on her character, she added that her character would “finally become a woman in new season and come into herself”.

