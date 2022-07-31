 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

A day after Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock, multiple reports claimed that the comedian addressed the Hollywood star's video statement.

The reports could not be confirmed as it was unknown whether Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video.

In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.

CNN reported that the 57 year old said "everybody is trying to be a f****ing victim."

"If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he continued, comparing Smith to Suge Knight, former CEO of Death Row Records who is currently serving 28 years for voluntary manslaughter.

He added, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

Earlier that day, Smith posted a social media video apologizing to the Spiral star for the slap. The video is titled "It's been a minute" and answers questions about what happened during the March telecast.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle bought domain names for her children long before they were born?

Meghan Markle bought domain names for her children long before they were born?
Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours

Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out

Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out
Kourtney Kardashian unrecognisable in latest TikTok video: Fans compare her to a vampire

Kourtney Kardashian unrecognisable in latest TikTok video: Fans compare her to a vampire
Katherine Schwarzenegger pens sweet birthday tribute to dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'

Katherine Schwarzenegger pens sweet birthday tribute to dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'
Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video

Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video
Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside

Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside
'Wedding Seasons’ coming on Netflix August 04, 2022

'Wedding Seasons’ coming on Netflix August 04, 2022

'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'

'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'
Colin Farrell speaks about having panic attacks while filming Thirteen Lives

Colin Farrell speaks about having panic attacks while filming Thirteen Lives
Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose

Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose

Latest

view all