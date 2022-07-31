WATCH: Real-life 'thirsty crow' puts pebbles in bottle to drink water

Screengrab from video posted by India Today on Instagram.

Almost everyone has grown up hearing the famous story of the thirsty crow who quenched his thirst by acting cleverly.



For those who still don't know the story, a parched crow found a pitcher but it had little water at its bottom and the crow couldn't drink it due to the narrow mouth of the pitcher. However, he made the water come up by putting some pebbles in the pitcher and drank it.

A video shared by India Today showed how a Magpie — which can be considered a real-life "thirsty crow" from the story — drank water from a bottle by putting pebbles in it one by one.

The video garnered interesting comments by the viewers. Have a look at some of them:



