Girls' Generation drops teaser photos of upcoming album: Pics

Girls' Generation rolled out individual teaser photos for their much-awaited comeback album FOREVER 1.



The individual teaser included photos of Taeyeon, Sooyoung, and Seohyun and was unveiled on July 31 at midnight KST.

In the pictures, the girls can be seen enjoying a humorous festival while flaunting their otherworldly visuals.

The promise of enduring eternal love is reportedly the subject of the title tune, FOREVER1, which was produced by SM Entertainment songwriter-producer Kenzie.



On August 5, exactly 15 years after their debut performance of Into The New World, the K-pop girl group will release their digital album and the music video for the lead single FOREVER1.



Girls' Generation will also hold an event to commemorate the milestone.