 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Girls' Generation drops teaser photos of upcoming album: Pics

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Girls Generation drops teaser photos of upcoming album: Pics
Girls' Generation drops teaser photos of upcoming album: Pics

Girls' Generation rolled out individual teaser photos for their much-awaited comeback album FOREVER 1.

The individual teaser included photos of Taeyeon, Sooyoung, and Seohyun and was unveiled on July 31 at midnight KST. 

In the pictures, the girls can be seen enjoying a humorous festival while flaunting their otherworldly visuals.

Girls Generation drops teaser photos of upcoming album: Pics

The promise of enduring eternal love is reportedly the subject of the title tune, FOREVER1, which was produced by SM Entertainment songwriter-producer Kenzie.

Girls Generation drops teaser photos of upcoming album: Pics

On August 5, exactly 15 years after their debut performance of Into The New World, the K-pop girl group will release their digital album and the music video for the lead single FOREVER1.

Girls' Generation will also hold an event to commemorate the milestone.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William still jokes about his ‘tackle’ with Jill Scott

Prince William still jokes about his ‘tackle’ with Jill Scott

Jennifer Lopez's first hubby doubts she'll be happy with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's first hubby doubts she'll be happy with Ben Affleck
Drake’s odd excuse for short private jet flights leaves fans angry

Drake’s odd excuse for short private jet flights leaves fans angry

Barack, Michelle Obama concerned over daughters' wild spending habits

Barack, Michelle Obama concerned over daughters' wild spending habits
Louis Tomlinson slams One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’

Louis Tomlinson slams One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’
August 2 on Netflix: Two new arrivals expected

August 2 on Netflix: Two new arrivals expected
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘riding Queen’s coattails’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘riding Queen’s coattails’: report
Amber Heard ‘lying her whole life’, therapist comes out

Amber Heard ‘lying her whole life’, therapist comes out
Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Aliee ready to start her 'new fresh music journey': Checkout

Aliee ready to start her 'new fresh music journey': Checkout
Prince Andrew 'laughed his head off' over Jeffrey Epstein inquiry with BBC

Prince Andrew 'laughed his head off' over Jeffrey Epstein inquiry with BBC
'SEVENTEEN', 'TWICE' set new high records: report

'SEVENTEEN', 'TWICE' set new high records: report

Latest

view all