‘The Princess’ documentary to feature excerpts from Diana’s Panorama interview

The footage from Princess Diana's 1995 controversial Panorama interview with Martin Bashir is set to air on Sky and Now TV next month after BBC pledged never to broadcast or license it to other broadcasters.

The excerpts from the infamous interview will be included in the upcoming documentary titled, the Princess, which also had a brief run in cinemas in the U.K.

Directed by Oscar-nominee Ed Perkins, the documentary will be re-telling the late Princess of Wales’ life, including news footage, interviews, and commentators.

Last week, the head of BBC vowed to never again broadcast the controversial interview or license it “in whole or part” to other broadcasters following revelations about how Bashir secured it.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William has also called for the documentary featuring his mother never to be shown again.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that BBC has not licensed the clip for use in The Princess. Instead, the documentary will use short clips of the interview, without infringing its copyright.