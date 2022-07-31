Prince William shares super-cute video with daughter Princess Charlotte to support Lionesses

Prince William mesmerised fans as he shared a sweet video with his daughter Princess Charlotte to support the Lionesses ahead of the UEFA Women's EURO England 2022 final, taking place this evening.



In adorable clip, the Duke of Cambridge can be heard saying: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way."



Princess Charlotte added: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye!"

Reacting to the video, one commenter nicknamed "The Cambridges" (@loveforcambridg) said: "Aww what a beautiful, super cute video! I absolutely love it. Good luck Lionesses."

Another, @RoyallyBlunt wrote: Oh my darling!!! You are adorable and looking like Mummy here!

The Lionesses will be playing against Germany in the match which begins today at 5pm at Wembley Stadium.



Kate Middleton, Prince William are expected to attend the today's game with their kids.