Pakistan posts 656 infections, one death in last 24 hours
Monday Aug 01, 2022
During the past 24 hours, country reports only one death.
Compare to a day prior, positivity rate slightly goes up to 3.35%.
161 COVID-19 patients being treated in ICU across country.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan posted 656 fresh COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed Monday morning.
During the last 24 hours, a total of 19,611 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 656 samples came back positive, the institution's data showed.
Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 3.35%, moving slightly up from 3.29%, which was recorded a day earlier.
According to NIH's data, 161 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.
Pakistanis advised to mask up
With Pakistan logging hundreds of COVID-19 cases every day, the NIH has advised strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including mask wearing and social distancing during Muharram gatherings.
Gathering and majalis to remember the Shuhada-e-Karbala (martyrs of Karbala) have started as the country observes the first day of the month of Muharram to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year — which started last Sunday.
What are the SOPs for Muharram?
NIH has restricted the elderly and children from attending the gatherings and majalis during Ashura in a COVID-safe manner, as the risk of another outbreak looms with an uptick of the virus across Pakistan.
Following are the guidelines for holding gatherings and processions
COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures i.e mask-wearing, social distancing and use of sanitisers/ hand washing should be adhered to
Organising committees should make arrangements for all SOPs
Zakirs and participants should be vaccinated against COVID-19
Venue for conduct of Majalis should be open and spacious with proper
ventilation arrangements
Wearing of masks and maintenance of social distancing is mandatory during majalis and Processions. Availability of masks and sanitisers/ hand washes
Controlled participation according to capacity of venues and avoidance of overcrowding
Duration of majalis and processions should be curtailed
Majalis where SOPs cannot be effectively implemented such as
homes and private gatherings should be discouraged
Elderly above 65 years, children and co-morbid may be sensitized to
attend Majalis at home through live streaming
Proper arrangements for cleaning venues with chlorine before and after the events
Display of COVID-19 SOPs and precautions at prominent places
SOPs compliance by employing volunteer scouts
Miscellaneous aspects
Arrangements for food and drinks in spacious and ventilated place.
Emphasis on use of disposable utensils; preference on pre-packaged boxes for distribution of food.
Avoiding overcrowding at food distribution points/locations.
No handshake and embracing.
Areas of focus
Some of the aspects meriting necessary actions at the federal and federating units level, include following:
Messaging by religious clerics for uniform implementation of SOPs /guidelines proposed by NCOC.
Strict enforcement of SOPs by civil administration.