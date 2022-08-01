 
world
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
AFP

New Zealand's borders fully open after long pandemic closure

By
AFP

Monday Aug 01, 2022

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AFP/File
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AFP/File

  • New Zealand's borders started reopening in February first for New Zealanders and restrictions have progressively eased.
  • New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says that final staged opening of the borders had been an enormous moment.
  • Most visitors arriving in New Zealand still need to be vaccinated against COVID and must take two COVID tests after arriving. 

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's borders fully re-opened to visitors from around the world on Monday, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed them in March 2020.

New Zealand's borders started reopening in February first for New Zealanders and restrictions have progressively eased.

The process of reopening the borders ended last night with visitors who need visas and those on student visas now also allowed to return to New Zealand. New Zealand is now also letting cruise ships and foreign recreational yachts docks at its ports.

Most visitors arriving in New Zealand still need to be vaccinated against COVID and must take two COVID tests after arriving. However, there are no quarantine requirements.

Related items

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday during a speech at the China Business Summit in Auckland that the final staged opening of the borders had been an enormous moment.

"It's been a staged and cautious process on our part since February as we, alongside the rest of the world continue to manage a very live global pandemic, while keeping our people safe."

International students were a significant contributor to New Zealand's economy and educational providers are hoping the reopening of the borders will again provide a boost to schools and universities around the country.

New Zealand Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said the return of cruise ships will also be a boost for local industries.

"Most cruise visits are during the warmer months of October to April, and summer is our bumper tourism season overall. This means it will be full steam ahead for the industry," said Nash.

More From World:

Elon Musk tweets Pakistan's most-famous meme to take jibe at US govt

Elon Musk tweets Pakistan's most-famous meme to take jibe at US govt
Sadr's followers set up for long sit-in at Iraq parliament

Sadr's followers set up for long sit-in at Iraq parliament
On navy day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia

On navy day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
One dead in clashes between Taliban, Iran border forces: Afghan police official

One dead in clashes between Taliban, Iran border forces: Afghan police official
Newly elected Sri Lanka president seeks coalition govt to save economy

Newly elected Sri Lanka president seeks coalition govt to save economy
Pope says genocide took place at Church schools in Canada for indigenous children

Pope says genocide took place at Church schools in Canada for indigenous children
Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners
Week-long Iran flooding leaves at least 80 dead and 30 missing

Week-long Iran flooding leaves at least 80 dead and 30 missing
Biden again contracts coronavirus

Biden again contracts coronavirus

Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm Baghdad's Green Zone again

Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm Baghdad's Green Zone again
Indian police arrest two men for trying to rob ATM to impress girlfriend

Indian police arrest two men for trying to rob ATM to impress girlfriend
Iran arrests Swedish citizen on espionage charges

Iran arrests Swedish citizen on espionage charges

Latest

view all