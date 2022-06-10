 
world
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

In an attempt to reduce gas emissions, New Zealand will tax cows for their burps

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Cows are seen at a farm in Saladillo, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina May 20, 2021.
Cows are seen at a farm in Saladillo, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina May 20, 2021.

New Zealand has revealed its plans to tax sheep and cows' burps in order to deal with the country's major source of greenhouse gases. 

The BBC reported that this would make New Zealand the first country in the world to tax farmers for the methane gas that releases because of their animal possession. 

Along with five million people, the country inhabits 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep. Meanwhile, half of New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions, mainly methane, come from agriculture. 

"There is no question that we need to cut the amount of methane we are putting into the atmosphere, and an effective emissions pricing system for agriculture will play a key part in how we achieve that," climate change minister James Shaw said.

The proposal says that the farmers might have to pay for gas emissions starting from 2025. It includes the idea to incentivise farmers who reduce emissions. 

Methane, being the second most common greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide, is the focus of climate change activists. It is responsible for a third of the warming caused by human activities.

Most of the emissions are caused by several human activities such as agriculture and rice and cattle production. 

More From World:

No more 'breaking news' banners on CNN, says new chief

No more 'breaking news' banners on CNN, says new chief
Malaysia intends to abolish mandatory death penalty

Malaysia intends to abolish mandatory death penalty
This is why dogs are 'man's best friend': study

This is why dogs are 'man's best friend': study
Watch this man fearlessly fly with a huge black vulture

Watch this man fearlessly fly with a huge black vulture
Watch: 'Saviours' rescue baby elephant from ditch

Watch: 'Saviours' rescue baby elephant from ditch

'I will be banned from entering Palestine': student who snubbed Blinken talks to Geo TV

'I will be banned from entering Palestine': student who snubbed Blinken talks to Geo TV
Suspended India ruling party spokeswoman in more trouble after Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) remarks

Suspended India ruling party spokeswoman in more trouble after Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) remarks
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett holds talks in UAE after Iran snub, trade deal

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett holds talks in UAE after Iran snub, trade deal
Mother in India sells baby for Rs550,000 to buy home appliances

Mother in India sells baby for Rs550,000 to buy home appliances
'Under Modi, India has become a petty, vindictive nation,' says Indian journalist

'Under Modi, India has become a petty, vindictive nation,' says Indian journalist
Video: Mother ties child with ropes and leaves her under sun, gets booked

Video: Mother ties child with ropes and leaves her under sun, gets booked
India on high alert after Al Qaeda suicide attacks threat over blasphemous remarks

India on high alert after Al Qaeda suicide attacks threat over blasphemous remarks

Latest

view all