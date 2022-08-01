 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Drago:’ Sylvester Stallone denounces ‘Rocky’ spinoff, says franchise is being 'exploited’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

‘Drago:’ Sylvester Stallone denounces ‘Rocky’ spinoff, says franchise is being exploited’
‘Drago:’ Sylvester Stallone denounces ‘Rocky’ spinoff, says franchise is being 'exploited’

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has called out his long-time friend and co-star Dolph Lundgren over an upcoming spin-off to the Rocky franchise.

Stallone, 76, who played the Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa in the smash-hit ‘70s Rocky films - six installments spanning over three decades – expressed his frustration after MGM announced a new spinoff film, Drago - focusing on Lundgren’s Rocky IV character, Russian boxer Ivan Drago.

The Expendables actor turned to his Instagram handle and shared his disappointment by writing, “94-year-old producer,” pointing at Rocky series producer Irwin Winkler.


“ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94-year-old PRODUCER and HIS [expletive] VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me,” Stallone wrote alongside a screenshot of the news.

“I APOLOGIZE [sic] to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites …By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him!!! REAL FRIENDS are more precious than gold.”

The First Blood star followed up the post with another furious rant and shared a photoshopped image of Winkler wearing vampire teeth having sucked blood from Rocky’s neck.

Lundgren, 64, has since addressed Stallone’s rant, saying there were currently “no deals in place” for a spin-off.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s father expresses true feelings for Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle’s father expresses true feelings for Lilibet, Archie
Proud mom Angelina Jolie reveals major update on daughter Zahara’s college admission

Proud mom Angelina Jolie reveals major update on daughter Zahara’s college admission

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox sweet birthday tributes for 'Friends' Co-Star Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox sweet birthday tributes for 'Friends' Co-Star Lisa Kudrow
Thomas Markle extends olive branch to daughter Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle extends olive branch to daughter Meghan Markle
BTS’ J-Hope makes history on Lollapalooza festival stage

BTS’ J-Hope makes history on Lollapalooza festival stage
Newjeans set for digital release of debut album 'EP'

Newjeans set for digital release of debut album 'EP'
Prince William praises England's victory in Euro Women's Football Championship

Prince William praises England's victory in Euro Women's Football Championship

Actress Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek's' trail-blazing Uhura, dies at 89

Actress Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek's' trail-blazing Uhura, dies at 89
Lil Durk to take a break to focus on his health

Lil Durk to take a break to focus on his health

'Woman being identified as Meghan on yacht with Andrew can pass as Kate Middleton too'

'Woman being identified as Meghan on yacht with Andrew can pass as Kate Middleton too'
Euro Women's Football Championship: Queen Elizabeth sends special message to England team

Euro Women's Football Championship: Queen Elizabeth sends special message to England team

Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million

Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million

Latest

view all