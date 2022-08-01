BTS's 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film hits 500 million views

BTS's MV for 'ON' crosses half a billion

On July 31, BTS's music video for ‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima made 500 million views mark on YouTube.

Released on February 21 of 2020, the video hit the milestone approximately two years and five months after its release.

According to ALLKPOP, 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film has become the boy band's 14th MV to reach the half a billion view count, following Blood Sweat & Tears, Save Me, Fire, Dope, Not Today, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Fake Love, IDOL, DNA, Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance.

