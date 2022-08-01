Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with ex Jennifer Garner and son Samuel in L.A

 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Ben Affleck has just returned home after a romantic honeymoon in Paris with his new wife Jennifer Lopez.

The Batman star, 49, was recently spotted in Los Angeles, where he was seen taking his Samuel to a local pool.

Beating the heat at a local pool, the father-son duo were clicked outside a local Pacific Palisades pool. The Gone Girl star donned a casual gray T-shirt under a long-sleeved red-and-gray flannel shirt.

Fulfilling the dad duties, Affleck was also seen carrying a number of items while heading back to his car with Samuel after their pool outing.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, was also spotted at the pool.

The 13 Going to 30 actress was rocking a grey t-shirt, dark sunglasses, and a light blue baseball cap and had a towel wrapped around her frame covering her shorts while leaving the pool.

Ben had just returned back to L.A after taking his new wife Lopez on a romantic getaway. The couple — who surprisingly tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16 — were spotted in Paris and Italy on their honeymoon.

