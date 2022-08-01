 
Monday Aug 01 2022
Over 100 firefighters battle wildfire near British airport

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Fire began around 2:50pm in the afternoon near Hatton Road in Feltham. — Twitter screengrab/@CipryNick
  • Six hectares of grasslands were set on fire and “large amount” of smoke clouded skies.
  • Heathrow airport spokesperson says they alternated their runways but confirmed flights have not yet been affected.
  • Cause of fire remains unknown.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that over 100 firefighters have gathered near Heathrow airport in West London to battle a huge grass fire.

According to London Fire Brigade, six hectares of grasslands were set on fire and a “large amount” of smoke clouded the skies.

“15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters are tackling a grass fire near Hatton Road in Feltham,” they said.

The fire began around 2:50pm in the afternoon. Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed to keep the smoke out.

A spokesman for Heathrow airport said that due to the fire, they alternated their runways but confirmed flights have not yet been affected.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

