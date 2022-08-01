Over 100 firefighters battle wildfire near British airport

Fire began around 2:50pm in the afternoon near Hatton Road in Feltham. — Twitter screengrab/@CipryNick

Six hectares of grasslands were set on fire and “large amount” of smoke clouded skies.

Heathrow airport spokesperson says they alternated their runways but confirmed flights have not yet been affected.

Cause of fire remains unknown.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted that over 100 firefighters have gathered near Heathrow airport in West London to battle a huge grass fire.

According to London Fire Brigade, six hectares of grasslands were set on fire and a “large amount” of smoke clouded the skies.

“15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters are tackling a grass fire near Hatton Road in Feltham,” they said.

The fire began around 2:50pm in the afternoon. Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed to keep the smoke out.

A spokesman for Heathrow airport said that due to the fire, they alternated their runways but confirmed flights have not yet been affected.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.