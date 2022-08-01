 
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spotted getting cosy as they head out for dinner in NYC

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz's new pictures have set tongues wagging.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23, looked dapper in his inked skin in a white t-shirt while stepping out for dinner with his wife, 27.

He teamed the ensemble with a pair of navy trousers and trainers, while keeping a low profile in a black cap.

Nicola, on the other hand, was clad in a casual figure in a black top, low-rise blue jeans, and a pair of chunky heels.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spotted getting cosy as they head out for dinner in NYC

While Brooklyn spent quality time with Peltz's family last week, his parents, Victoria and David, as well as his siblings, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, all vacationed together on a $5 million luxury yacht on the French Riviera.

It comes after a social media feud has reportedly started between Nicola and Victoria.

The alleged fight started at their wedding when it was reported that the former Spice Girls member and her husband, acclaimed soccer player David Beckham, were not seated at their table. An onlooker claimed that the Beckhams 'were not at the forefront and that the 'wedding was all about the Peltz family.'

They tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony back in April after over two years of dating.


