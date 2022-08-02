K-Electric says no additional loadshedding after Bin Qasim unit goes offline

File photo of the K-Electric.

KARACHI: The first unit of K-Electric’s Bin Qasim Power Station 3 (BQPS-III) is currently offline following a fault identified during a test being conducted as part of the plant's commissioning.

Per a statement by the K-Electric, “The development arose during testing being performed by Siemens AG as part of the final stages of commissioning. Representatives from Siemens AG and Harbin Electric International, the contractor’s consortium, immediately initiated assessment."

The K-Electric said that while the plant is still under the test run, it is closely monitoring the progress and have full confidence in the team of global experts tasked to resolve this on priority.

It said that the early assessment confirms that the fault is isolated to a section of gas turbine. "Restoration time is currently estimated at 8-10 weeks. A detailed root cause analysis is also underway,” the statement said.

It is pertinent to mention that the unit had achieved full load multiple times in the past month. Currently, the power supply to the city is as per the routine schedule announced on June 30th 2022 and available on KE website.