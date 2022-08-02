Meghan Markle warned of 'pretty tough fights' in politics: 'She can't sue people'

Meghan Markle is told her political career can be troublesome for her luxurious life.

Author Tom Bower believes the Duchess of Sussex will be able to kickstart her political career in a few years, once her children begin school.

He told the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential show: "I think she'd quite like a political role, I think she'll first wait to see her children into school, she'll build the foundations for it.

"But she's a very good-looking woman, she’s sassy, she's got her issues like parental rights – there have been worse people who have been congresswomen, so there's a good chance."



He explained: "Her problem is twofold: One is that it's very badly paid and Meghan needs a lot of money to live, and secondly you've got to be pretty tough in a political fight.

"Whether she has the ability to be so tough and insensitive to go with the rocks and rolls, we'll see – she can't sue people as she'd like to in Britain for attacking her."

Meghan has been vocal about abortion rights and paternity leaves during her time in America. The Duchess' political ambitions are also encourages by democrats.