PTI’s prohibited funding case: Key highlights from the ECP ruling

After nearly eight years, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced its ruling into the high-profile case of the PTI receiving funds from prohibited sources, under the election law in Pakistan.



As per the 68-page order, the commission states that former prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI did indeed receive funding from foreign companies and individuals, which it hid. For now, the ECP has issued a show-cause notice to the party to explain why the prohibited funds should not be confiscated.

What exactly does the order say? Here are key highlights from the ECP judgement:

