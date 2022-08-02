Is 'Run BTS!' coming back to screens?

BTS on August 1 took to their social accounts and shared a fun and exciting teaser video to announce the return of their own variety show Run BTS! reported Pinkvilla.



In this video BTS shared the good news with the fan about the return of their own show Run BTS to the screens after almost 10 months.

The band ensures fans about bringing back more fun and excitement as they have recharged themselves, they have asked fans to look forward to the new release.

The new episode of the show is expected to be premiered on August 16.

Check out the teaser:





‘Run BTS’ is the band’s web series that started in August 2015, had total 156 episodes.

The web series depicts the journey of the band from their initial days of rising to the unprecedented stardom.

Last episode was aired on October 12, 2021 before announcing a break. Since, the show explores many sides of the band members, it serves as a source of happiness for millions of fans around the world.