Tuesday Aug 02 2022
Britney Spears flaunts her incredible physique in red-hot mini dress: Watch

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Britney Spears never fails to mesmerize her millions of fans with her undying beauty.

The Gimme More singer, 40, took to Instagram on Monday to share a video throwback of a red hot outfit and stunned onlookers with her chic look yet again as she flaunted her incredible physique in a figure-hugging red mini dress with a plunging mesh neckline and thigh slit.

'Red,' she simply captioned the video, which featured her swaying while showing off the tantalizing look in different parts of her home.

The recently married singer paired the alluring getup with pointed-toe brown heels while she accessorized her look with a silver necklace.

She wore her voluminous tresses parted on the side and cascading down her shoulders and back.

Her 41.8M followers enjoyed the sultry clip, with one writing: 'Now that's a dress!!'

Meanwhile, other fans were curious as to when she'd finally show off her new home, writing: 'Britney where's your new house, girl! We are tired of this living room,' and added a laughing emoji.

Earlier, the Toxic singer celebrated her two-month wedding anniversary to Sam Asghari in an adorable post.

Sharing the pictures, Spears captioned the post¸ “Guys just two months ago I got married!!! Can you believe it??? Going to Disneyland soon, my happy place !!! This is the dance floor at my fairytale wedding before we danced … this is our special car … thank you @drewbarrymore, @selenagomez, @madonna, and @parishilton for surprising me !!!


