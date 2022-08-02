 
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance remains unaffected despite long-distance

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are head over heels as they are trying to make their long-distance relationship work.

An insider close to the reality TV star told E! News that the couple’s romance has remained unaffected despite the long distance.

"The distance hasn't been an issue for Kim and Pete's relationship while he's been away filming," the insider told the outlet. "They are still going strong and making it work."

"When they are apart, they are in constant communication," the source said while adding the lovebirds "FaceTime consistently" and are "always getting quick phone calls in when they can."

"Kim loves that he's always making her laugh and he truly makes her day when they talk," the outlet added. "She is still smitten over him and it just works for her."

The source went on to say that the former Saturday Night Live star has planned to come back to Los Angeles after filming wraps to spend quality time with his lady love for a few days.

Earlier, the Skims founder and the comedian had a romantic get together when Kardashian flew to Australia to meet him while he was busy shooting.

