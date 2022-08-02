 
Sofia Carson offers wise words to promising actors: ‘enjoy the moment’

Purple Hearts star Sofia Carson shared life-changing advice to the promising actors who seemed eager to join the entertainment industry.

“It’s very easy to get caught up in what’s next or more or bigger, but enjoying right here, right now is so important,” said the Descendants actress in a recent interview with ET.

Interestingly, the actress revealed she had learnt “many lessons” over the years in this industry.

“The most important is the power of our voice,” she mentioned.

Sofia continued, “We're so lucky to be in the position that we are in, to have the platforms that we have, to have voices that are amplified to millions of people around the world, and to take that responsibility seriously.”

The actress believed that the young actors should always keep in touch with their family for mental stability.

“Whenever I do see younger actors, the first thing I say is, 'Keep your mom close,' because there's nothing like having family in this business. I have been so lucky that my mom and I are on this journey together. She protects me fearlessly. So, I always say that,” stated the 29-year-old.

Sofia also suggested that one should remain “grateful and enjoy every second of the journey”.

“My mom always said, ‘it’s not about where you're going, but it’s about enjoying this moment right here, right now because right now is a gift,’” she concluded. 

