Tuesday Aug 02 2022
Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Princess Charlotte steals spotlight as she joins Kate Middleton and William at Commonwealth Games

Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte stole the limelight with her sweet smile at Commonwealth Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seven-year-old princess to the swim meet of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday.

The little princess clearly had fun too — Charlotte smiled and laughed among the spectators while receiving some expert guidance on the different events from mom Kate. At one point, she even gave her dad an approving thumbs up.

In a cheeky display, the seven-year-old could be seen clapping along enthusiastically, sticking out her tongue and gasping at moments of action - while her mother tenderly tucked locks of her hair behind her ear which had fallen from her neat plaits.

The little royal threw her hands into the air while cheering on gymnasts  after joining her parents at the swimming and hockey earlier this afternoon.

Dress in £44 Rachel Riley, Charlotte appeared delighted to be attended the contest. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, was also in high spirits as she appeared trendy in her £1,945 white Alexander McQueen trouser suit for the event, which she first wore during the Caribbean tour earlier this year.

The occasion marked the first time the little Princess has joined her parents for a solo outing without one of her brothers, Prince George, eight, and Prince Louis, four.

Princess Charlotte is proving to be quite the sporting fan - days ago, she joined her father for a video message in sending her best wishes to the Lionesses ahead of the Euro 2022 final.

