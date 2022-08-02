 
‘Bachelorette’ alum Bennett Jordan announces engagement to girlfriend Emily Chen

The Bachelorette's Bennett Jordan on Monday took his fans by surprise when he announced that he got engaged to his yoga instructor girlfriend Emily Chen.

Sharing the news in an Instagram video set to Come Away with Me by Norah Jones, the fiancés walked hand in hand and shared a sweet kiss.

The sweet moment, in which Chen's diamond ring is subtly featured, was filmed at T.A. Moulton Barn in Moose, Wyoming, a few days after the proposal.

"We have a 1 in 400 trillion chance of being born, and we are 2 of ~8 billion people in this world," Jordan, 39, wrote alongside the post. 

"I can only thank God for bringing us together and promise to go on the adventure of a lifetime with you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man alive @emilykchen 6.30.22 ."

The former reality star also revealed that the engagement happened a bit ago, adding that the couple has "been enjoying the last month together before sharing the news."

