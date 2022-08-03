 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Web Desk

Karachi weather to remain cloudy with chances of light rain in next 24 hours

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

— Reuters/File

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The weather for the city over the next 24 hours has been forecast as cloudy with chances of light rain.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature that was recorded over the previous day was 27°C, whereas the maximum temperature has been forecast to fall in between 30°C and 32°C.

The humidity today morning was recorded at 85%.

Meanwhile, climate change minister Sherry Rehman has warned of water logging in low-lying areas of Karachi in view of more rain forecast between August 6 and 9.

Citing the Met Office, Rehman said watelogging may also occur in Badin,Thatta, Sujawal,Tando Muhammad Khan,Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, and Kambar Shahdadkot.

Weather outlook for coming days

In its monsoon weather outlook, the Met Office has said that currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh between the night of August 4 and the morning of August 5.

It said that under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate/heavy falls are expected from August 5 to August 9 in:

  • Tharparker
  • Umerkot
  • Mirpurkhas
  • Badin
  • TM Khan
  • Tando Allayar
  • Hyderabad
  • Matiari
  • Thatta
  • Sujawal
  • Sanghar
  • Shaheed Benazirabad
  • Khairpur
  • Sukkur
  • Larkana
  • Ghotki
  • Kashmore

The advisory further mentioned that heavy falls may generate water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, and Dadu Jamshoro, and Kambar Shahdadkot districts during the forecast period.

The Met Office has advised all relevant authorities and stakeholders to take all necessary mitigation measures including:

  • Ensure early warning mechanism for evacuation of vulnerable populations in areas/districts in case of flash flooding
  • Ensure availability of dewatering machines and the staff during rainfall
  • Improve coordination with emergency services, also with various line departments
  • Ensure provision of water and necessary emergency medicines to the general public during emergency
  • Stockpile necessary relief/medicine stores especially in affected areas
  • Keeping the machinery on standby for plugging in breeches to drainage network/canals
  • Emergency services and ambulances with trained paramedics to remain available round the clock.



