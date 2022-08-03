Karachi weather to remain cloudy with chances of light rain in next 24 hours

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022
KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The weather for the city over the next 24 hours has been forecast as cloudy with chances of light rain.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature that was recorded over the previous day was 27°C, whereas the maximum temperature has been forecast to fall in between 30°C and 32°C.
The humidity today morning was recorded at 85%.
Meanwhile, climate change minister Sherry Rehman has warned of water logging in low-lying areas of Karachi in view of more rain forecast between August 6 and 9.
Citing the Met Office, Rehman said watelogging may also occur in Badin,Thatta, Sujawal,Tando Muhammad Khan,Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, and Kambar Shahdadkot.
In its monsoon weather outlook, the Met Office has said that currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh between the night of August 4 and the morning of August 5.
It said that under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate/heavy falls are expected from August 5 to August 9 in:
The advisory further mentioned that heavy falls may generate water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, and Dadu Jamshoro, and Kambar Shahdadkot districts during the forecast period.
The Met Office has advised all relevant authorities and stakeholders to take all necessary mitigation measures including: