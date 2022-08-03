 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Who passed racist comment on Meghan Markle? Tom Bower gives 'hints' in book

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Meghan Markle blamed an unnamed member of the royal family for passing racist remarks on her unborn son Archie.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey during her tell-all in 2021, Meghan revealed 'there were conversations' about what colour would be the skin of her offspring.

Now, author Tom Bower has since claimed there are 'hints' in the book about who allegedly passed the remark.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Bower said: "I don't think it was a serious conversation. I think it was just one passing mention.

"To use that to attack the Royal Family, I thought that was unforgivable.

"And unforgivable for Oprah Winfrey not to investigate it further to see about the contradiction between Harry's version and Meghan's version."

Host Jo Elvin asked: "Do you imagine a day when we might ever to the bottom of who allegedly said this terrible thing?"

Mr Bower replied: "There are hints in the book.

"I won't talk through it, there are hints in the book," he mentioned.

Meghan and Harry ensured the royal who passed the comment was neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh.

