Banning Imran Khan, PTI 'not up to you': Fawad Chaudhry to govt

Fawad Chaudhry says banning PTI, Imran Khan "not up to" government.

Remarks in response to Rana Sanaullah saying PTI will stand "dissolved" if apex court upholds government's declaration that PTI is a "foreign aided party".

Announces protest outside ECP office, party to file reference against CEC

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday stood adamant in the face of the government's announcement it may file a declaration against the party in the Supreme Court, saying that "it is not up to you" to ban Imran Khan or the party.

His remarks, during a press conference, followed Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah saying that the government can give a declaration to the Supreme Court, on the basis of verified evidence, that PTI is a foreign aided party and if the apex court upholds this declaration, "the party will stand dissolved".

Fawad said that a reference has been filed against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and that the party will appeal against the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision, which he declared in contravention to the law and the Constitution.



A day earlier, the ECP in a unanimous verdict, ruled that the PTI received funds from "prohibited" sources.

The PTI leader also announced a protest outside the ECP office.



He alleged that parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance had "met the chief election commissioner" before the verdict was announced.



'PTI foreign aided party'

Speaking to Geo News, Rana Sanaullah said that PTI would be "dissolved" if the Supreme Court upholds the declaration of the government. “ECP has made a 100% correct decision,” the interior minister said, adding that the judgment "proved PTI is a foreign-funded party". He accused the party of hiding its accounts and tampering its financial record. The PML-N leader, citing the ECP verdict, said the PTI accepted funds from 34 foreigners and 351 companies in violation of the Political Party Act and the Election Act. ECP’s ruling "proved Khan is a liar and forger”, the interior minister said, adding that the ruling alliance has devised a future plan after the verdict.

He maintained that they would "show the real face of Imran Khan" to the people. ECP rules PTI received prohibited funds In its verdict, the ECP said that the party, in violation of the Constitution, had received funds from 34 foreigners. The party received funds from US, Australia and UAE. The party accepted funds from a US business personality, it said, and added, “13 unidentified accounts also surfaced during the probe in the PTI funding case.” The ECP said that the PTI had submitted a false affidavit about the party’s accounts. PTI Chairman Imran Khan had submitted a false F1 form to the ECP, it added. PTI insists ECP 'failed to prove foreign funding' After a damning verdict by the ECP, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that foreign funding was "not proved" against the party. The verdict disappointed those who were pushing the narrative of foreign funding against the PTI, said Habib. He said that the party was of the view that it was a case of prohibited funding, not foreign funding. Raising questions over the ECP, the PTI leader said that the Islamabad High Court had ordered a probe into the accounts of all the political parties without any discrimination. He said that the scrutiny committee tasked to probe the accounts of PTI completed its work on time but the committees established to check the accounts of PPP and PML were yet to submit their report.



