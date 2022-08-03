‘Stay on Board’: ‘The Leo Baker story’ release date, cast

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the LGBTQ documentary of skating icon Leo Baker.

The feature film is a candid glimpse of queer skateboarding icon, Leo Baker’s life, in the lead-up to the 2020 Olympics and exposes its audience to Leo’s raw emotions as they try to balance how he sees himself and how the world sees him.

The stakes are high in Leo’s life as they try to ‘Stay on Board’, and make space for himself in the gendered world of pro sports, post-transition, by refining skate culture and battling society’s stereotypes, all of which lead him to do the 'most punk thing imaginable'.

The documentary premiered at Outfest LA Film Festival last month and was played at the New York Asian Film Festival in July. Stay on Board is a

The 'Leo Baker Story' is co-directed by Nicola Marsh and Giovanni Reda, making their feature film directorial debut with this project.

Release Date:

The documentary will be available to stream on Netflix on August 11.





Check out the Trailer:



