Thursday Aug 04 2022
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

National Highway to be closed tomorrow from 9:30pm to 11:00pm due to Muharram procession

Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Mourners hold religious flags as they march in a procession on Muharram 8 in Karachi. Photo: AFP/File
  • Procession to start from Imamia Imambargah and end at Hussaini Imambargah.
  • Both tracks of National Highway will be closed leading towards city and Quaidabad.
  • Commuters can contact traffic helpline number 1915 in case of any issue. 

KARACHI: The National Highway will be completely closed from 9:30pm to 11:00pm on Thursday night due to the Muharram procession taking place within the limits of Malir Traffic Section. 

The procession will start from Imamia Imambargah and end at Hussaini Imambargah, said Superintendent of Traffic Police Malir, Syed Arshad Hussain. 

Both the tracks of the National Highway will be closed leading towards the city and Quaidabad.

According to the SSP, commuters are provided with alternative routes.

The traffic can go from Quaidabad to Wireless Gate to Malir Halt, Jinnah Avenue Malir Halt Railway Crossing to Darakhshan Society to Kala Board, Manzil Pump to Yunus Chowrangi, Radio Pakistan to Quaidabad to Dawood Chowrangi. 

The commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 1915 in case of any issue.

