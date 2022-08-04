 
Queen proud of Prince William but snubs Prince Harry in shock message

The Queen showered praises over her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William for their climate activities but snubbed Prince Harry in the shocking message.

In her message to the Lambeth Conference on Wednesday, the monarch said: “[Climate change is] threatening the lives and livelihoods of many people and communities, not least the poorest and those less able to adapt and adjust.”

“I was interested to learn that the focus of your program at Lambeth Palace today is reflection and dialogue on the theme of the environment, a cause close to the heart of my late husband, and carried on by The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge,” she added.

The Queen seemingly didn’t pay much attention to Harry’s climate activism as the duke of Sussex weighed in on the ‘wreaking havoc’ of climate change during his speech at the united nations headquarters on July 18.

