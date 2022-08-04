 
Thursday Aug 04 2022
Netflix movies, series releasing on the 5th & 6th August

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Netflix is bringing its A-game this month, the streaming platform is bringing on a vast variety of new TV shows and movies every day, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Stay tuned for the big releases set to premiere on the big red streamer on August 5th and 6th.


Available August 5

  • Carter (2022) – Netflix Film
  • Darlings (2022)– Netflix Film
  • The Informer (2019)
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022) – Netflix Film
  • The Sandman (2022) – Season 1, Netflix Series
  • Skyfall (2012)
  • Team Zenko Go (2022) – Season 2


Available August 6

  • Reclaim (2014) – Netflix Film


