 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Joo Won opens up about his experience on Netflix’s ‘Carter’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Carter is an upcoming action movie of Joo Won that is all set to release this Friday
'Carter' is an upcoming action movie of Joo Won that is all set to release this Friday

Joo Won is back with a new action-packed film, Netflix’s Carter, and recently revealed the changes he did for his role.

During a press conference held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul on Tuesday, August 2, Joo said, "Carter is a new kind of action film. I hope that through this film, we can spread Korean action films to the world.”

Joo Won plays a Korean American CIA operative named Carter, who wakes up one day without any memories. Even his identity escapes him. As a mystery virus spreads from the Demilitarized Zone, the only thing he has to rely on is an anonymous voice, which assigns him a number of missions.

The actor claimed that he had put on 7kg weight, shaved his head, and acquired temporary tattoos to fit his role.

“I changed my appearance a lot. So, after the shooting was over, it was especially hard for me to get out of the character,” Won said.

Carter will be released on Netflix this Friday, August 5.

More From Entertainment:

Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process

Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process
Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’

Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’
Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Kanye West to honour Kim Kardashian's wish by ending feud with Pete Davidson?

Kanye West to honour Kim Kardashian's wish by ending feud with Pete Davidson?
William’s ban on Diana’s Panorama interview is ‘silencing’ her voice

William’s ban on Diana’s Panorama interview is ‘silencing’ her voice
Queen wins hearts with iconic response to Kate, William's new kitchen

Queen wins hearts with iconic response to Kate, William's new kitchen
‘Bullet Train’ star Brad Pitt reveals his hilarious new nickname

‘Bullet Train’ star Brad Pitt reveals his hilarious new nickname
Beyoncé comes back more vile than ever, claims Fox News anchor

Beyoncé comes back more vile than ever, claims Fox News anchor

Kate Middleton leaves fans baffled as she ditches her famed engagement ring at Commonwealth Games

Kate Middleton leaves fans baffled as she ditches her famed engagement ring at Commonwealth Games
Prince Harry ‘having second thoughts’ about memoir: report

Prince Harry ‘having second thoughts’ about memoir: report
Khloé Kardashian reportedly upset with ex Tristan Thompson’s playboy ways

Khloé Kardashian reportedly upset with ex Tristan Thompson’s playboy ways
Extraordinary Attorney Woo team plan a vacation trip to Bali

Extraordinary Attorney Woo team plan a vacation trip to Bali

Latest

view all