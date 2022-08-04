Joo Won opens up about his experience on Netflix’s ‘Carter’

'Carter' is an upcoming action movie of Joo Won that is all set to release this Friday

Joo Won is back with a new action-packed film, Netflix’s Carter, and recently revealed the changes he did for his role.

During a press conference held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul on Tuesday, August 2, Joo said, "Carter is a new kind of action film. I hope that through this film, we can spread Korean action films to the world.”

Joo Won plays a Korean American CIA operative named Carter, who wakes up one day without any memories. Even his identity escapes him. As a mystery virus spreads from the Demilitarized Zone, the only thing he has to rely on is an anonymous voice, which assigns him a number of missions.

The actor claimed that he had put on 7kg weight, shaved his head, and acquired temporary tattoos to fit his role.

“I changed my appearance a lot. So, after the shooting was over, it was especially hard for me to get out of the character,” Won said.

Carter will be released on Netflix this Friday, August 5.