Thursday Aug 04 2022
IVE drop concept photos for their upcoming album ‘After Like’

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

IVE released the concept photos for their forthcoming album After Like this week and the fans are more than excited.

According to Pinkvilla, Starship Entertainment dropped the ‘IVE SUMMER’ version concept photos for members Rei and Liz on August 2, followed by the release of concept photos for Jang Wonyoung and Gaeul on August 3.

The released pictures use polaroid-reminiscent shots and film camera aesthetics to create a relaxed and soft atmosphere. The photos capture every facet of summer, from rain aesthetics to the night-time serenity.

Apart from this, all six IVE’s members have also appeared in the first group teaser photos for ‘After Like,’ in the same ‘IVE SUMMER’ concept.

The members embrace their minimalistic look with white attires and little makeup.

The girl group made their debut in December 2021 with their single album ELEVEN, setting a new record by receiving their first music show win just seven days after their debut.

