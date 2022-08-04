Imran Khan's name added to ECL, claims Faisal Javed

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter

Sources say govt did not agree to add names of PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, to ECL.

Pervez Khattak says that coalition govt was "here to conspire against the nation, but the people of Pakistan won't accept that."

He says these leaders have gathered together not out of love but to rob country.

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Thursday claimed that the coalition government has added PTI Chairperson Imran Khan's name to the Exit Control List (ECL).



His comments came when he was speaking during PTI's jalsa at Islamabad's F-9 park.

However, sources claimed that the government — during a cabinet meeting today — did not agree to add the names of PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, to the ECL.

Criticising the government, the former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak said that it was "here to conspire against the nation, but the people of Pakistan won't accept that."



"The current government, comprising thieves, is afraid of Imran Khan. These mice [government leaders] won't be able to do anything as long as the nation stands with the PTI chief," he added.

He said that these leaders have gathered together not out of love but to rob the country.