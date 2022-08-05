John Legend breaks friendship with Kanye West over Trump obsession

John Legend spills he has ended his friend with Kanye West.

The father-of-two believes Kanye became 'too much' to handle ever since his 2020 Presidential bid.

Speaking to CNN’s “The Axe Files” podcast with David Axelrod, Legend confessed they were not “friends as much as we used to be.”

Legend added that “we publicly disagreed on his running for office and supporting Trump.”



“He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America — for understandable reasons,” Legend said.



“I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly,” he said.

“Like, he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get,” Legend said of Ye.