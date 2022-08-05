 
Friday Aug 05 2022
'Hypocrite' British media blasted for earning ratings out of Meghan Markle birthday

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Meghan Markle is getting support from Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu on her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 41 on August 4, got birthday greetings from the expert. While showing love for Meghan, Dr Shola also sent a message for the 'shameless' media against her.

"Birthday wishes to the one & only Meghan Markle," she began.

Dr Shola said: “The lies/stories about her in last 48 hrs evidence how shameless the media is.

“Even creating stories out of thin air! British public love it which is why media do it to profit. Such hypocrisy.”

Meghan Markle also received birthday wishes from her estranged in-laws across the pond. Kate Middleton and Prince William alongside Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla sent heartiest greetings to American actress.

