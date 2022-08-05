Prince Harry schooled by Princess Diana aide over 'lost' context of security in UK

Prince Harry has seemingly underestimated his security protection in the UK, says Princess Diana ex officer.

Ken Wharf, who served for the Princess of Wales, touches upon what Home Office restrictions over security mean for Prince Harry.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Wharfe said: "I can understand [Harry’s battle to keep his Scotland Yard security].



"The very fact that he’s chosen a new life in America and is no longer effectively a working member of the British Royal Family and I think that is where the problem is.

"I think he feels that when he comes back to the United Kingdom with his wife and children then that deserves some sort of protection.



"I think where he’s lost it is that nobody has said he wouldn’t get protection, I don’t think he would be given the full package that other working members of the royal daily get but the British government together with the commissioner of the police would make sure that if such a journey was made then security would be given to him but not perhaps in the format he wished."

The Duke of Sussex launched his first lawsuit in February after Home Office refused to allow him to pay for his own protection during future trips to UK.