 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry schooled by Princess Diana aide over 'lost' context of security in UK

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Prince Harry schooled by Princess Diana aide over lost context of security in UK
Prince Harry schooled by Princess Diana aide over 'lost' context of security in UK

Prince Harry has seemingly underestimated his security protection in the UK, says Princess Diana ex officer.

Ken Wharf, who served for the Princess of Wales, touches upon what Home Office restrictions over security mean for Prince Harry.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Wharfe said: "I can understand [Harry’s battle to keep his Scotland Yard security].

"The very fact that he’s chosen a new life in America and is no longer effectively a working member of the British Royal Family and I think that is where the problem is.

"I think he feels that when he comes back to the United Kingdom with his wife and children then that deserves some sort of protection.

"I think where he’s lost it is that nobody has said he wouldn’t get protection, I don’t think he would be given the full package that other working members of the royal daily get but the British government together with the commissioner of the police would make sure that if such a journey was made then security would be given to him but not perhaps in the format he wished."

The Duke of Sussex launched his first lawsuit in February after Home Office refused to allow him to pay for his own protection during future trips to UK.

More From Entertainment:

Why Prince William, Prince Charles wished Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday?

Why Prince William, Prince Charles wished Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday?
Brad Pitt shares valuable life lessons for ‘Bullet Train’ costar Bad Bunny

Brad Pitt shares valuable life lessons for ‘Bullet Train’ costar Bad Bunny

Zoe Saldaña claps back at Warner Bros over Batgirl’s cancellation: Photo

Zoe Saldaña claps back at Warner Bros over Batgirl’s cancellation: Photo
Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his tour bus being painted with homophobic slur

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his tour bus being painted with homophobic slur
How Meghan Markle celebrated her 41st birthday?

How Meghan Markle celebrated her 41st birthday?
Rain to make a cameo in tvN's upcoming series 'Umbrella'

Rain to make a cameo in tvN's upcoming series 'Umbrella'
Prince Harry sets up SECOND battle against Home Office over UK security row

Prince Harry sets up SECOND battle against Home Office over UK security row
Obscure’ Meghan Markle ‘craves the big time’ and ‘along came Prince Harry’

Obscure’ Meghan Markle ‘craves the big time’ and ‘along came Prince Harry’
Lady Gaga dog robbing suspect recaptured after mistaken release

Lady Gaga dog robbing suspect recaptured after mistaken release

Latest

view all