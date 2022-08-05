Joey King opens up about her fondness for Kissing Booth trilogy: ‘I love playing the character’

Joey King recently shared that Kissing Booth trilogy had a special place in her heart as this movie pushed her to new heights of stardom.



Speaking to Independent, the actress opened up about her fondness for the romantic movie, saying that she could not be “prouder of her Netflix’s high-school series”.

Interestingly, this hit movie was not well-received by movie critics who found it “cringe-worthy” or “corny”, however, King responded, “I'll never regret those movies, and I love them so much no matter what anyone says”.

In another interview to Digital Spy, the Bullet Train actress explained why she didn’t worry about going back to this popular franchise every time.

“I did the first KB, then I did The Act and then I made the choice to come back for the sequels, so I consciously did that because I love them, I love playing that character,” said the 23-year-old.

She continued, “I think that I am entering a new era for myself and I am the most confident I think I’ve ever been. I don't want to sound arrogant, but I’m pretty confident and secure in what I think my abilities are. I know I am able to play different kinds of people.”

Talking about doing different roles, the Emmy-nominated actress shared that she would “keep making weird and wild choices for her creative flow”.

“I don’t think I'll get stuck in anything because I never have seen myself as putting those parameters around myself. I think you're your own worst enemy at the end of the day when you think that kind of way,” she added.