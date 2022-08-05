 
Kylie Jenner looks like a vision in black dress

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has been living up to her stylish diva moniker in a very gorgeous and flawless manner.

The Kardashians alum, 24, was recently clicked by the paparazzi as she headed out for a dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in London, Thursday with her daughter Stormi, four, and boyfriend Travis Scott.

In the pictures, Kylie flaunted her enviable figure in a strapless black mini dress, leaving fans in awe of her glam look.

Wherein the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in black dresses.

Kylie added inches to her frame with a pair of black heeled sandals as she styled her dark tresses loosely in glamorous waves and let her outfit do all the talking while keeping her accessories minimal.

Meanwhile, the rapper, 31, cut a trendy figure in washed-out jeans and a graphic T-shirt, which he wore underneath a black leather jacket.

Their outing comes after Kylie defended herself against accusations she failed to follow proper sanitary protocols while visiting a lab in Milan for her make-up collection.

She responded specifically to Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-award-winning make-up artist who called out Kylie on Instagram after she posted photos from the lab on Wednesday. 


